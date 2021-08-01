McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MCFE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $10,331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 688,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

