McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $269.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $269.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

