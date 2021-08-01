McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $275.00 at Argus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.