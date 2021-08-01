Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.760 EPS.

MPW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 4,189,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

