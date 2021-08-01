Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MR.UN stock opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The company has a market cap of C$88.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.