Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SMIZF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

