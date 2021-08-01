Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 376,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

