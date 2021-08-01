Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Critical Analysis

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 11.38% 23.24% 14.10% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Meritage Homes and Dream Finders Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $4.50 billion 0.91 $423.48 million $11.00 9.87 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.89 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meritage Homes and Dream Finders Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 7 2 0 2.22 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Meritage Homes currently has a consensus target price of $114.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.61%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee under the Meritage Homes brand name. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

