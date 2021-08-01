MESEFA Price Hits $0.0931 on Exchanges (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, MESEFA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. MESEFA has a total market cap of $40,078.38 and approximately $1,855.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00136154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.56 or 1.00259974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00839528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MESEFA

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

