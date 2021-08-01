Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.70 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

