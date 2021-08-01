Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.