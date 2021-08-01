Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.73 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00008412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $41.73 million and $75,145.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00101660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.11 or 0.99941029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00824275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,263,552 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,178 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

