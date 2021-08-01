Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.120-$8.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.17 million-$912.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.54 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $32.600-$32.900 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD traded down $37.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,473.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $900.22 and a 52 week high of $1,519.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,375.27. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

