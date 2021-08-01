Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $900.22 and a 52-week high of $1,519.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,375.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

