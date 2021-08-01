MGIC Investment Co. (MTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 26th

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

