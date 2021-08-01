Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 409.26 ($5.35). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 401.60 ($5.25), with a volume of 1,167,224 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

