Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $320.00 at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $41,096,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,854,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $502,361,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

