MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $950.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.67.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $626.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.64. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

