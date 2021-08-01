MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $950.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.67.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $626.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.64. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
