Millennium Management LLC Buys 69,599 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 952.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

