Millennium Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.