Millennium Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 941.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 182,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

