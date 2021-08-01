Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.66 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,005,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,747,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,920,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

