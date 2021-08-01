Millennium Management LLC Purchases 10,413 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Shares of PCTY opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.13. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

