Millennium Management LLC Purchases 228,811 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 486.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

