Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BROG opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. Brooge Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

