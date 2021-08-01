Mimecast (MIME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

