Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.17%.

MTX traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

