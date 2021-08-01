Missfresh Limited’s (NYSE:MF) Quiet Period Will End on August 4th

Missfresh’s (NYSE:MF) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Missfresh had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Missfresh’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on MF shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

MF stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Missfresh has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

