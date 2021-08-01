Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLOY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.