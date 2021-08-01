Mizuho Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $43.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

