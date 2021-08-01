MKM Partners Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.91. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

