Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%.
Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.90. 888,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $231.80.
In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries Company Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
