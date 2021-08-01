Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.90. 888,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.