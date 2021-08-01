Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $315.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.12. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

