Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Guggenheim

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 78,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

