Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

