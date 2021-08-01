Monetha Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Monetha has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $300,891.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00785154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

