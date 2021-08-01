MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $376.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.75.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,598,719 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.92. 396,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

