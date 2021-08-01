Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MNPR stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

