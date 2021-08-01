Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
