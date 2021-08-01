Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

