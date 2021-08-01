Morgan Stanley Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $45.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

