Morgan Stanley Has $53.61 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 830.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $53,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 222.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

