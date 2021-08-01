Morgan Stanley Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $35.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.37.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.