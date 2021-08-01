Morgan Stanley Lowers Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Price Target to $35.00

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:POLY opened at $31.19 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.61% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

