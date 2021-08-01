Morgan Stanley Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $523.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $523.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $595.96 on Wednesday. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $601.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 12.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

