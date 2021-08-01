Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $55,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,541,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,425,500.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,194,350 shares of company stock valued at $490,747,535. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.