Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $30.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,199,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.