Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $30.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.95.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
