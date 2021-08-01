Morgan Stanley Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $193.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

