Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.83. Kering has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

