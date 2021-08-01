Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Royal Vopak from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Royal Vopak presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

VOPKY opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92. Royal Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

